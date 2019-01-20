Three Kenyan clubs, AFC Leopards, Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari have arrived in Tanzania ahead of the SportPesa Super Cup kick-off on Tuesday.

The third edition of the regional tourney will take place in the Tanzania’s capital Dar Es Salaam.

Dar will be staging the tournament for the second time after hosting the inaugural meet in 2017. Kenya hosted the last edition last year in Nakuru.

Bandari, who are currently enjoying a fine form in the Kenyan Premier League, will kick start the party against Singida United at 2.00pm on Tuesday before giving way for the main game of the day pitting local heavyweight Yanga SC against Sharks at 4.15pm.

The Dockers are participating in this tournament for the very first time.

Leopards will be in action the next day against another local giant Simba SC at 4.15pm. The game will be curtain raised by a clash between defending champions and two-time winners Gor Mahia and Mbao FC at 2.00pm.

Simba were out in Kinshasa, DR Congo on Saturday where they were hammered 5-0 by hosts AS Vita Club in a CAF Champions League group match.

Gor Mahia, who face New Stars de Douala this afternoon in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff second leg match in Limbe, Cameroon, will fly directly to Dar from Douala.

