The Odinga family are marking a quarter century anniversary since the death of the country’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga on January 20, 1994.

His son, Raila Odinga led a small celebration in Bondo, ahead of a major celebration to be held in Kisumu next month, in remembrance of his father Jaramogi Odinga and his son Fidel Odinga.

In attendance of the celebrations in Bondo was President Uhuru’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and other regional politicians.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to attend the memorial which started with a prayer service at Nyamira ACK Church in Bondo from where they would go to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum to lay a wreath.

The major official ceremony was pushed to February after Kisumu Governor, who is the host, fell sick. The postponement is meant to allow him time to recover after being discharged from hospital.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o fell ill during the installation of Kisumu Archbishop Philip Anyolo, he was airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment and was discharged on Thursday.

