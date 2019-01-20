Harambee Stars duo, Anthony Akumu and Jesse Were, scored as Zesco United dumped Kaizer Chiefs out of the Confederation of African Cup on 5-2 aggregate Saturday night in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Team Ya Ziko as Zesco is nicknamed went into the clash with a healthy 3-1 first leg advantage but still scored twice to guarantee qualification to the group stage.

Akumu broke the ice ten minutes into play – dispossessing his opponent before dribbling past another and unleashing a long range shot past the keeper.

Jesse pounced on a second ball – driving it home with a lethal left foot strike to double the lead in the 69th minute.

The former Tusker danger-man has now scored five goals for Zesco at the continental level.

Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat netted Chiefs’ consolation on the stroke of full time as the game ended 2-1 in favor of the visitors from Zambia.

