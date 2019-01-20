Gor Mahia are through to the group stage of the 2018-19 CAF Confederation Cup for the second time on the bounce!

K’Ogalo edged out New Stars de Douala 2-1 on aggregate after battling to a barren draw in the return leg of the tie played at Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Limbe, Cameroon on Sunday.

The coach Hasan Oktay’s side gave their all in the game, fending off attack after attack from the hosts to ensure they do not get the all important goal they needed to make history.

New Stars have never made it to the round of 16 of the competition in their 8-year history, while Gor Mahia were seeking a second appearance on the trot.

The draw for the lucrative round, which guarantees Ksh 27million for every team, will be conducted on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

