The Dusit D2 attack left many people in distress after terrorists forced their way into the Dusit Complex and launched an attack on the people and the building.

One of the moments that stood out during the attack was when the suicide bomber, identified as Mahir Khalid Rizik, went and stood in front if the Secret Garden restaurant for a few moments before he blew himself.

A CCTV footage showed two people, a lady and a gentleman walking past Mahir right before he blew himself up.

The gentleman, Mr Abdullahi Ogello seemed to throw a suspicious glance and the gentleman before going about his business.

He has now recounted his moments of escaping death by passing right before the suicide bomber blew himself up.

“When I passed him, I got a chilly feeling, not that I suspected anything but that funny feeling that scares you,” he said.

Read: Do Not Panic In Case Of Blast – Police Caution As They Discover More Explosives At Dusit

He recalls walking past the man who was dressed in a black suit and a white shirt. The man seemed to be talking on the phone to one of his counterparts.

“I heard him ask: ‘Kwani mko wapi … mimi niko hapa’ (Where are you? I am here),” Mr Ogello told a local daily.

Moments later they heard a loud blast, followed by smoke and objects flying around. Seconds later, the blast was followed by gunshots milling towards the restaurant.

Mr Ogello recounts that they immediately scampered out of the restaurant and ran for their lives. He recalls jumping over body parts of the suicide bomber and they ran for safety.

The gentleman who has worked at dusitD2 Hotel as site supervisor since 2010, thanked the security officers for responding swiftly and ordering for the emergency doors to be opened.

“His actions saved many lives. Those at the hotel escaped using the emergency exit,” Mr Ogello said.

The Dusit complex terror attack left 21 people dead and scores injured. Police managed to evacuate 700 people.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...