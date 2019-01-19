An anti-terror police team probing the Riverside Drive terror attack on Saturday raided the Parkside Villa Hotel in Kitui.

The raid led to the arrest of three foreigners and a Kenyan, all connected to the coordinated attack that left 21 people dead.

Another team has nabbed the suicide bomber Mahir Khalid Riziki’s widow Sahaila Mwinyi in Barakani. Her father-in-law was also arrested in Majengo.

Five people believed to have been behind the 3 pm attack were on Friday arraigned in court where it was decided that they will remain in custody for 30 days pending investigations.

Among them was a Canadian national.

Police continue to comb through Mombasa and Isiolo counties for Ali Salim Gichunge’s associates.

Meanwhile, his wife Violet Kemunto is still at large.

