The Football Kenya Federation Player Status Committee has ordered Sofapaka to pay goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya Ksh1.6 million for wrongful termination.

The 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions dismissed the former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards shot stopper on 8th November 2018 when he still had a running contract till 31st May 2021 prompting him to seek the legal redress.

The committee established that “The player had a fixed term contract with the club running from June 2, 2018, to May 31, 2020. The last salary the player received was for the month of September 2018.”

They thus declared that “Having considered the player’s complaint, his submissions and those of the club, the committee’s decision is that there was wrongful and unfair constructive dismissal of the Player’s contract with Sofapaka FC on the 8th November 2018.”

Consequently the Committee ordered that:

-A declaration is hereby issued that the player is a free agent competent and at liberty to enter into any contract with any club in the Kenyan Premier League without the need for any release letter from his former club, Sofapaka FC.

-An order is hereby issued directing the club to pay the player Ksh1.6 million comprising of unpaid salary for October 2018, three months’ salary in lieu of notice and compensation for the balance of the term of the prematurely terminated contract.

Kasaya had in the off-season transfer window penned a deal with top-tier side Posta Rangers.

