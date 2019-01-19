Wiper leader Kalonzo and Embakasi South candidate Julius Mawathe have been camping outside Raila’s Capitol Hill office to lobby for his support against ODM candidate Irshad Sumra.

The seat fell vacant after the the court declared the election null and void ordering for fresh elections. The two appeared with the former Prime Minister during the press briefing condemning the Dusit D2 attack from his Capitol Hill Office.

Mawathe seems to be having cold feet after it was established that he has been loosing ground in Embakasi South.

Kalonzo is alleged to have implored Raila to have NASA field one candidate for the by election and have asked Raila to back Mawathe instead of ODM’s Sumra.Kalonzo was accompanied by Kitui governor Charity Ngilu.

ODM leaders already dismissed the presence of the NASA coalition stating that the coalition broke after Raila’s swearing in after the other coalition partners failed to appear at the Uhuru park.

Irshad Sumra is however unbothered by his opponents tactics and already launched his campaign on the ground.

The Jubilee Party has already announced that it will not field parliamentary candidates in Ugenya and Embakasi South Constituencies by-elections.

In a statement signed by Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, the party said that they had reached the decision after considering the ‘main parties’ and looking at the ‘bigger picture.

“The Jubilee Party leadership has decided that the Party shall not be fielding candidates for the forthcoming Parliamentary By- elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South Constituencies. This is in the spirit of furthering the steps of constructive engagements with the other main

parties engaged in the contest and with an eye on the bigger picture,” stated Tuju.

Read:“Wetangula Pays DP Ruto Night Visits” Khalwale Claims

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that the by-election of the two constituencies will be held on April 5.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...