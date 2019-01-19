The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has suspended Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa pending disciplinary hearing over misconduct.

The former AFC Leopards coach accosted and attacked referee and his assistant in Shabana’s 1-0 loss to Eldoret Youth in a National Super League match at Eldoret Showground on Wednesday.

“In disputing an offside call made by the First Assistant Referee, Shabana FC head coach Mr. Gilbert Selebwa attacked the Assistant Referee slapping him several times and later walked into the field of play and also attacked the Center Referee,” the FKF statement reads partly.

“Therefore you are kindly requested to take note that you are provisionally suspended from taking part in all FKF organized Leagues and Competitions until the submission of the cases to the FKF Disciplinary Committee.”

In his defense, the ex-Supersport pundit accused accused match officials of questionable decisions which has hurt his team lately.

“We’ve been denied genuine goals and had genuine penalty appeals ignored, officiating has been a problem in this league especially when we play away from home, this is something that has to be sorted in this championship to provide a fair playing ground,” Selebwa said.

