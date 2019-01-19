Football family gathered at Jericho’s Camp Toyoyo Friday night to celebrate life of one of their own, James Oduor, fondly known as “Cobra.”

They lit candles, signed a jersey, played a football game and generally reflected on his memories.

James, who worked with South Korean electronics company “LG” was among the over 20 people who lost their lives in Tuesday’s terror attack at Riverside complex – Nairobi.

Somali-based jihadist fundamentalist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the cowardly attack.

Cobra was many things to many people but mostly he adored the beautiful game – played it at every given opportunity, coached it and documented it.

He was the brainchild of “Wadau TV”, an online magazine show which gave fans a voice and promoted Kenyan football.

On Friday last week, two of Odu’s stories made the final 10 shortlist for the AIPS Sport Media Awards. The awards will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“We did it for James Oduor Cobra…shine on your way mecheza,” Mulemi Gregory, a journalist, who attended the Toyoyo meet posted on Facebook.

