Six employees of digital company Cellulant who perished during the Dusit Complex attack have been revealed.

Cellulant, a leading digital payment platform in the region said that the requiem mass of the six employees wwho held senior positions would be held on Tuesday.

The six died while trying to save their colleagues from the attack by the terrorists who attacked their office block shooting randomly.

The Brave 6:

The Brave 6:

They put their lives on the line in a true act of leadership, selflessness and bravery to save the lives of their fellow colleagues in the Riverside terrorist attack in Nairobi. #CellulantBrave6

The six included

1.Dennis Mwaniki, Head of Information Security

The company described him as a “very humble and intelligent man. His intellect and quick thinking got Cellulant our ISO27001 information security.

2.John Ndiritu, Quality Assurance Tester

Cellulant said “he was passionate about service improvement and worked on all the projects. John was best known for humor,” Cellulant remembered him.

3. Wilfred Kareithi, Implementation Engineer



He was remembered as “energetic, always happy and an individual who never shied away from any difficulties. He epitomized our motto: make possible.”

4. Kelvin Gitonga, Hub Engineer

The firm said that “Kelvin will be remembered as an intelligent and a competent engineer who worked in the Hub Implementation Department as a Hub Developer. He was very passionate about his job and everything Java Script.”

5. Ashford Kuria, Head of Product Development

Cellulant described him the “ultimate geek whose knowledge of everything about everything was hilarious because he spent much of his time quietly working on his projects.”

6. Jeremiah Mbaria, Head of Cellulant’s hub

The firm said “he was not not just a leader, he was a brother and a mentor. He guided his team with humility and corrected with humor. He loved God and everyone he came across and challenged his team to work on bettering themselves.”

The service will be held at the CITAM Valley road church at 2 PM.

