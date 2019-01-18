The Kenya Defence forces have revealed the identity of the suicide bomber who blew himself outside the Secret Garden Restaurant at the 14 Riverside Drive complex.

The bomber has been identified as a twenty five year old Mahir Khalid Rizik. The young Al-shabaab operative is said to have grown up in Mombasa and was recruited at the Musa Mosque in Mombasa.

KDF also revealed that Rizik had been in Somalia for training for the last year but came to Kenya on January 13, 2019 where he linked up with Farouk Gichunge at his Mucatha home.

A CCTV footage of Rizik blowing himself up minutes before his fellow terrorists started shooting randomly at the people in the complex has been circulating online. However, it was impossible to identify him immediately as his body was blown into pieces beyond recognition.

Abdullahi Ogello, a painter who was working at the complex at the time of the attack, had just passed by him seconds before the explosion. He said that the man wore a black suit and a white shirt and was on his phone but looked suspicious.

The Dusit complex terror attack left 21 people dead and scores injured. Police managed to evacuate 700 people.

