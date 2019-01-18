The late Prof Abel Mugenda might have jumped to his death while staying at a four star hotel in Nyeri and according to new reports the deceased was divorcing his wife of 35 years, Judicial Service Commissioner Prof Olive Mugenda.

Those at the White Rhino Hotel between January 2 and 5, 2019, the professor of statistics and research at the United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) was a troubled man.

According to the Nairobian, the academician filed for divorce from his wife in 2016 and in an affidavit filed at the Chief Magistrate’s court in Milimani claimed that she, also an academician was an adulterer who abandoned her wifely duties.

Abel who the family told the nation had succumbed to a “short illness” claimed that the former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor left their matrimonial home sometime in 2013. She is said to have moved to an unknown place where she cohabited with unknown person or persons.

The deceased who will be laid to rest today in Thogoto, Kiambu County also described Olive as a person of “unpredictable moods, violent in nature and ungovernable temper” all of which had the petitioner living in fear.

He further accused her of “moving around with young boys” during the time of their marriage and threatening him on various occasions.

Those privy to the details say that Abel took a lift from the fourth to the sixth floor of the hotel and it is from here that he leapt to his death.

It is also said that he had tried slitting his throat moments before jumping six floors to his death. In fact, reports indicate, he had a towel around his neck when he jumped.

Hotel employees are not allowed to discuss the suicide but those who have confirm that Abel did really jump but information has been concealed.

