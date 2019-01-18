Citizen TV presenter, Lilian Muli seems to have gotten back with her baby daddy just weeks after declaring him a community husband and distancing herself from him.

On Thursday evening, Lilian posted a photo of her youngest son Liam Francis and a man whose face was cropped from the picture,

“Just boys hanging out,” she captioned.

Many were wondering if she had gotten back together with her “community husband”.

Just a few days after announcing her break up from Jared Ombongi, Lilian was seen hanging out with her former husband, Moses Kanene.

Read: Wicked Edition Presenter, Dr King’ori Welcomes Second Baby Girl

It is not clear who the man in the photo is, but it looks like she may be trying to work things out with her baby daddy.

Former presenter Cynthia Nyamai commented on the picture to congratulate her for her maturity.

“I admire your maturity. 😘” she commented.

Other fans were left wondering how she would be bashing Jared on one post and spending time with him in the next.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...