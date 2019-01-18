The IEBC has put up an advertisement for the position of the Chief Executive Officer previously held by Ezra Chiloba.

The position was put up in their website and eligible candidates have been asked to apply before January 31.

Chiloba was sent on compulsory leave and later fired. He was accused of gross misconduct and failure to follow the commission’s decisions.

“In tandem with fair administrative action, the Commission subsequently invited Chiloba to appear before the Disciplinary Committee so as to provide responses to the charges levelled against him. He, however, twice failed to honour the summons. Chiloba’s gross misconduct, breach and violation of the Commission’s Human Resource and Administration policies as well as other relevant legislation left the Commission with no option other than to terminate his employment contract,” the chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

Chiloba had moved to court to stop the commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati from forcing him to go on compulsory leave and the court allowed him to go back to work. He was later dismissed from the commission.

Chiloba had accused Chebukati of being unfit to run office.

