Gor Mahia leave for Cameroon Friday morning for Sunday’s return match of the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs round against New Stars de Douala with eyes focused on making the group stage for the second time on the bounce.

K’Ogalo won the first leg of the encounter 2-1 in Nairobi last Sunday – giving themselves an edge heading into the second leg scheduled at Limbe’s Omnisport Stadium.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk before the trip, head coach Hassan Oktay reiterating their commitment to making the round of 16.

“This is our main target,” said the Cypriot, adding that “We are fully focused on winning the game.”

Lawrence Juma and Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge were on the mark for the Kenyan champions in the first leg which was staged at the Kasarani Stadium. While Benjamin Becham scored the crucial away goal for Stars.

Oktay rued missed chances in the game which could have given them a clear advantage in the second leg. The team responded with a 4-1 thumping of Mt. Kenya United in a league match on Wednesday.

Any draw in Cameroon will see K’Ogalo through, however, a 1-0 defeat will bundle them out with Stars making the group stage for the very first time.

Gor Mahia will miss the services of their dependable skipper Harun Shakava and his partner Joash Onyango, who were handed a two-match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over misconduct.

Kahawa Tungu has also confirmed that midfielder Kenneth Muguna will not travel over disciplinary issues.

Three Togolese officials led by Kokou Ognaukotan as the center referee and Limna Kabassima and Adam Moukaila Biyao as his assistants will handle the game.

The match will kick off at 5.00pm Kenyan time.

