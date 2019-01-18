Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge has been nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards and Sportsman of The Year category.
The world record holder is the only African in the list which boasts sporting greats like tennis world number one Novak Djokovic, NBA legend LeBron James, FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner Modric, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and FIFA Best Young Player Kylian Mbappé.
Kipchoge took to social media to say he was honoured to be listed among ‘great athletes who all had such incredible performances’.
“Honoured to be listed among these great athletes who all had such incredible performances!” he tweeted.
The Laureus World Sports Awards, which recognize sporting achievement during 2018, are the premier honours on the international sporting calendar.
The winners, as voted for by the 66 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, will be unveiled at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco on February 18.
Here is the full list of the nominees
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis
Lewis Hamilton (UK) Motor Racing
LeBron James (USA) Basketball
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics
Kylian Mbappé (France) Football
Luka Modric (Croatia) Football
Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics
Simona Halep (Romania) Tennis
Angelique Kerber (Germany) Tennis
Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) Skiing / Snowboarding
Daniela Ryf (Switzerland) Ironman Triathlon
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Skiing
Laureus World Team of the Year
European Ryder Cup Team – Golf
France Men’s Football Team
Golden State Warriors (USA) Basketball
Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team (Germany)
Norway Winter Olympics Team
Real Madrid (Spain) Football
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year
Ana Carrasco (Spain) Motor Cycling
Sofia Goggia (Italy) Skiing
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) Athletics
Naomi Osaka (Japan) Tennis
Geraint Thomas (UK) Cycling
Briana Williams (Jamaica) Athletics
Laureus World Comeback of the Year
Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan) Skating
Mark McMorris (Canada) Snowboarding
Bibian Mentel-Spee (Netherlands) Snowboarding
Vinesh Phogat (India) Wrestling
Lindsey Vonn (USA) Skiing
Tiger Woods (USA) Golf
Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
Henrieta Farkasova (Slovakia) Skiing
Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis
Brian McKeever (Canada) Cross-country Skiing
Oksana Masters (USA) Cross-country Skiing
Grigorios Polychronidis (Greece) Boccia
Markus Rehm (Germany) Athletics
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year
Maya Gabeira (Brazil) Surfing
Anna Gasser (Austria) Snowboarding
Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) Surfing
Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding
Gabriel Medina (Brazil) Surfing
Shaun White (USA) Snowboarding
