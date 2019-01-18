Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh Kolosh has lost his seat after the Supreme court nullified his election.

The petition that was filed Ibrahim Sheikh who cited irregularities during the August 8 election. The court ordered fresh elections in the constituency. Kolosh said that he was ready for the By elections and told his opponents that he would be elected again.

The Supreme court made several rulings on decisions that that had been made by the High court and court of appeal.

The highest court in the land upheld the election of Embakasi East Babu Owino. The court stated that the violence at the tallying center would not render the election invalid. His lawyer James Orengo and his supporters welcomed the decision by the Supreme court.

Read: Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri Arrested Over ‘Washenzi’ Protest

The Supreme Court also ruled that Gatundu North MP Anne Kibe was validly elected in the 2017 General Election.

The Supreme court also upheld the election of Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen, ruling that ruled that the Court of Appeal did not err in upholding Kangogo Bowen as duly elected MP.

The Supreme court ruled that the High court erred in its decision stating that the two unregistered centres were used during the election.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...