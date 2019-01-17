Police have arrested a woman believe to have been living with terror suspect Ali Salim Gichunge alias Farouk, in Guango Estate – Ruaka.

The lady identified as Violet Kemunto Omwoyo was arrested by anti terror police unit on Tuesday night. Neighbors in the area had said that they could not identify the woman as she was always covered up in a hijab.

Ms. Omwoyo was believed to have put up their home items up on sale on Facebook through a pseudo account going by the name ‘Junior Red’.

Violet and Farouk had moved to the area on March on2018 and the neighbors and shop owners believed that they were together.

A butcher who sold meat to the two said that he could not believed that the two could do such a thing as they were friendly towards every one in the area.

Two other suspect are in police custody to help police with investigations on the issue.

Police say that her profile on whats-app was also cryptic as it only showed a woman fully covered in a hijab.

The company that branded the vehicle with a skull have also put ou a statement distancing themselves from the incident.

They said they attended to a client who came in to their shop and wanted the car branded to hide a dent on the car. They said that they were available if the police had any questions.

The Dusit Complex attack that happened on Tuesday left 21 dead and scores injured.

