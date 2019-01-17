The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) on Wednesday officially confirmed Sylvia Kamau as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a year starting 1st January, 2019.

She succeeded Ronald Bukasi, who reigned in July last year on a temporary basis.

“The Kenya Rugby Union Board of Directors wishes to announce to all affiliates , Sponsors and the rugby fraternity that is has confirmed Sylvia Kamau as CEO for an initial period of one year effective January 1 2019.

Sylvia Kamau took over from Ronald Bukusi who resigned in July 2018. This was necessitated by the need for continuity as KRU continues t engage partners in sponsorship initiatives & restructure its operations despite the challenging operating environment.

Under her watch, she has successfully led KRU’s secretariat in a number of critical programs including the Safari Sevens, the rugby world Cup qualifier for the fifteens and the start of the 2018-2019 HSBC World Sevens Series.

The Board wishes Sylvia Kamau the very best as she embarks on this journey and requests all stakeholders to support her as she takes on this challenging but exciting responsibility,” said an official statement on her appointment from the KRU.

Sylvia Kamau, a Sports administrator at Strathmore University, was elected as a Director to join the board in March of 2017 during an Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Given her entry to KRU, at an elective assembly, she will vacate her Directorship during the next AGM to be held in March, 2019.

“As you recall she was elected at an AGM as a Director to sit on the board and she will continue to do so till the next AGM,” said the KRU chairman Richard Omwela at the presser.

Bukusi returned to KRU as CEO on February 1 2015 taking over from Jack Okoth who left the Union towards the close of June 2014. He had held the post back in the 90s for seven years till October 2000 when he resigned to pursue further studies in the USA.

