Celebrated songstress Robyn Rihanna Fenty popularly known as Rihanna has sued his father, Ronald Fenty for using the Fenty name to gain business mileage in his company, Fenty Entertainment.

The Barbadian singer, songwriter, and actress accuses her father of falsely suggesting that she (Rihanna) is connected to his company.

In the suit, Rihanna says that the use of her name in her father’s business has hurt her company, Fenty, the brand of her business. She claims that she owns the ‘Fenty’ brand in US and that her father should “cease and desist” from using it.

“This fraudulent conduct harms not only plaintiffs but the public at large and requires judicial intervention,” she says in court papers.

After starting the firm in 2017 in partnership with Mr Moses Perkins, Mr Fenty announced the launch of the firm “with Rihanna”. She was however not involved in the launch.

Reports indicate that through the firm, Mr Fenty entered into negotiations for her daughter to perform in 15 shows in Latin America at USD15 million (Ksh1.525 billion) as well as two concerts in Los Angeles and one in in Las Vegas for USD400,000 (Ksh40 million) without her consent.

“Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf,” she says in court papers.

Read: Woman Accuses Gospel Singer Ben Githae Of Abandoning Their Children

The two have not been having a good relationship after Mr Fenty sold information to media concerning Rihanna’s relationship with Chris Brown, which she was quoted saying that she has never forgiven him.

“But my dad went to the press and just told them a bunch of lies. Because he hadn’t talked to me after … that whole thing . He never called to find out how I was doing, if I was alive, nothing. He just never called. He went straight to the press and got a cheque. And now he does it again,” said the 30-year old singer as quoted by US edition of Vogue.

However, Ronald, 64, has been quoted saying that he and his daughter mended fences at a meeting in her native Barbados home. He has even claimed that she bought him a house there.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...