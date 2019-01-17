Police have cautioned Nairobi residents about an explosion that is expected to happen within the city.

According to the police, DCI detectives are still combing through the Dusit D2 hotel complex for explosives that could have been left behind by felled terrorists.

“We wish to inform the general public that bomb experts from the DCI are still combing the scene of the Dusit incident for any remaining explosives or booby traps that could have been left by the slain attackers,” police said in a tweet.

The security officers have asked Kenyans not to panic should they hear a loud blast, adding that one explosive has been discovered and will be detonated in a safe area.

“So far one explosive has been found and taken for detonation in a safe area. This is to caution members of the public not to panic should they hear a blast since it will be a safe blast,” the police added.

The death toll from the Tuesday attack has since risen to 21 after more bodies were discovered in the hotel complex.

Another 19 people are still unaccounted for.

DCI George Kinoti has urged Kenyans with information that could help with investigations to come forward or call the National Police Service emergency hotlines on 999, 112 and 911.

