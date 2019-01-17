A suspect in the first National Youth Service (NYS) scandal, Selesio Karanja, has been sentenced to four years in jail or pay a fine of Ksh4 million.

He has also been locked out of holding any public office in future.

Delivering the ruling, Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court found said that Karanja was guilty of fraudulent practice involving a tender worth Ksh47.6 million.

At the time of the scandal involving the loss of Ksh791 million, Karanja was a supply chain assistant in the Ministry of Devolution and Planning in 2015.

He faced charges alongside former Devolution PS Engineer Peter Mangiti and 23 others who were acquitted.

He was later charged on his own for inserting Dama Services Ltd in the tender opening register for the procurement of training materials in the Automotive Engineering faculty without approval. The tender was estimated at Ksh47.6 million.

