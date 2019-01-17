Kenya 7s team, Shujaa, will still be without the big names as they head to the next two legs of the HSBC World Sevens Series – Hamilton and Sydney 7s set for 25th January and 2nd February respectively.

The likes of Collins Injera, Andrew Amonde, Sammy Oliech, Nelson Oyoo, Jeff Oluoch, Dan Sikuta, Willy Ambaka, Oscar Ouma and Billy Odhiambo, who have been at loggerheads with the Kenya Rugby Union over pay and have not been training are all out of the upcoming meets.

Coach Paul Murunga on Wednesday named an inexperienced side comprising five debutants to step in for the big guns and defend the national colors.

Kenya Harleguin fullback William Reeve, who recently made his national 15s side debut, Menengai Oilers forward Harald Anduvate, Brian Wandera of Homeboyz, Mwamba 7s captain Eliakim Kichoi and Mark Wendetto, who travels as player 13 were all handed maiden call ups.

KCB speedster Jacob Ojee, who is making a return since Paul Treu era will captain the side with Michael Wanjala of Homeboyz as his assistant.

Shujaa will face South Africa, France and Scotland at Hamilton 7s. The team started the season poorly – picking a point in Dubai and three in Cape Town to leave them 14th in the standings.

Kenya 7s squad for Hamilton, Sydney 7s

1.Brian Wandera* 2.WIlliam Reeve* 3.Harold Anduvate* 4.Bush Mwale 5.Vincent Onyala 6.Eliakim Kichoi* 7.Michael Wanjala 8.Johnstone Olindi 9.Daniel Taabu 10.Brian Wahinya 11.Cyprian Kuto 12.Jacob Ojee 13.Mark Wandeto*

