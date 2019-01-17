All the 94 people that were reported missing in the Dusit D2 attack at 14 Riverside Drive have been accounted for, the Kenya Red Cross Society has said.

Red Cross revealed this in a tweet without divulging further details.

“All 94 cases have been closed positively as of (now),” stated Red Cross.

By 3pm yesterday, 50 people had not been accounted for. The number reduced to 19 this morning before Red Cross indicated that all missing persons had been accounted for.

Last night, Inspector General Joseph Boinet of police revealed that six more bodies were recovered from the Dusit D2 hotel complex, raising the death toll to 21 people.

700 people are reported to have been evacuated from the complex, with five terrorists being felled by the bullet.

One police officer had succumbed to gunshot injuries while being treated. 16 Kenyans, one Briton, one American and three persons of African decent are among those who died in the attack.

The death toll is expected to rise.

28 people were receiving treatment in various hospitals across Nairobi by the time IG Boinet made the announcement.

Earlier, the Al-shabaab issued a statement saying that it carried the assault on Dusit D2 over U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital instead of Tel Aviv.

