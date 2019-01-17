Media Council of Kenya (MCK) wants the New York Times (NYT) to apologize for using gory images in their article titled Shabab Claim Responsibility for Deadly Assault on Nairobi Hotel-Office Complex.

While the American publication has received flak from Kenyans online, MCK has demanded that they take down the pictures within 24 hours.

“In light of the foregoing, the MCK demands that your publications pulls down the insensitive pictures within 24 hours and make an unconditional apology on the matter. We believe this will be a step in regaining confidence in regard to the professionalism of your articles,” MCK chief executive David Omwoyo said in a statement.

Should NYT fail to comply with the demands made by the council their journalists working in Kenya risk losing their accreditation.

“Take note, in the event the pictures are not pulled down with 24 hours as requested, the MCK will initiate relevant action against your publication not limited to revocation/suspension of accreditation of journalist working with New York Times in Kenya. You are hereby required to inform the Council of your action within 48 hours and not later than 21st January,” Omwoyo added.

The council further scolded the publication for using the images without considering the families of the victims.

Mr Omwoyo also noted that publishing bullet ridden close ups of victims was only meant to glorify and parade the “success” of the terror acts.

NYT incoming Chief Bureau Komiko de Freitas Tamura explained on Twitter that it was norm for them to use images of victims as long as their faces cannot be seen. This she added helps in giving readers a clear image of the attack.

Apart from being trolled online, the publication also had their photo account on Twitter suspended for violating its rules.

