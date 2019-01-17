Meru Sentor Mithika Linturi daughter Brenda Mwendwa Mithika has defended her father by an affidavit stating that Ms Maryanne Kitany was only a guest in their Runda home.

She said that her father had introduced her as a friend who was in distress and needed a place to stay temporarily. Linturi had earlier declared that he had only one wife and that it was not Ms Kaittany.

“On December 2017, my father introduced Marianne Kitany to my siblings and I at our Runda home when my mother, who was estranged from my father, was not staying with us,” the affidavit read in part.

Ms Mwendwa said that Ms Kitany had at first instance pretended to be friendly and nice and even took them out for dinner on some occasions. She accused Ms Kitany of calling the police on her after claiming that she was in possession of Marijuana. She was arrested and stayed at the police cells for six days.

She claimed that she was released and forced to go to a rehabilitation centre as Ms Kitany said it was the only condition for her released.

“Kitany falsely accused me of being in possession of marijuana, an allegation that landed me in the police cells. She showed up at the police station six days later claiming that she was my only savior on condition that I agreed to go for rehabilitation, an offer that did not sit well with me,” said Mwendwa.

Ms Mwendwa also accused Ms Kitany of hacking her mobile phone.

