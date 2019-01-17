Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna walked out on the team just before their league match against Mt. Kenya United at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

The former Kenyan Premier League most valuable player refused to board the team bus at the hotel after realizing he was not going to start the game.

“Muguna totally refused to board the team bus after realizing he was not in the starting line up,” a source within the club’s security, who witnessed the incident, told Kahawa Tungu.

“Efforts by the team manager (Jolawi Obondo) to have him change his mind fell on deaf ears as the player proceeded home.”

The ex-Western Stima man was, according to a source within the technical bench, to substitute Francis Kahata, who coach Hassan Oktay wanted to give some rest ahead of Sunday’s Confederation Cup match away to New Stars de Douala in Limbe, Cameroon.

Since his return to the club from a short stint in Albania with KF Tirana, Muguna has barely made a mark and has struggled for play-time.

In another incident of the evening, Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan went straight to the changing room after being substituted early in first half.

Like Muguna, Guikan has found game time hard to come by and was starting his first league match of the season, but after a few missed passes and chances he was pulled out for legendary Dennis Oliech.

Oktay has made it known that only players who impress in training will get to play.

