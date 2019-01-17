Investigative journalist Ahmed Husein has been shot dead in Accra by unknown assailants. He was killed as he was going home. Hussein had complained after a local TV station aired his photos.

A police spokesperson told AFP the journalist was shot in the neck and the chest by unknown gunmen on his way home on Wednesday night.

Journalists from Ghana have condemned the killing of Husein who was very instrumental in uncovering corruption.

He was one of the journalist that had highlighted the rot in African football that led to the resignation of the head of the Ghana Football Association and dozens of football referees and officials were also banned.

Read: Harambee Stars Set To Pocket DP Ruto’s Ksh50 Million Promise

Anas confirmed the incident but said that they would not be silenced by the incident.

“Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed.” Anas wrote on Twitter.

FIFA last October banned former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi for life and fined him nearly Sh Sh50 million. He had been seen on camera accepting bribes. He was punished alongside eight referees and 53 officials.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...