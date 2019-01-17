Dusit D2 luxury hotel which came under attack during the 14 Riverside Drive attack has announced that they lost four of their employees, while three are recuperating at hospital.

This was announced by the hotel general manager Michael Metaxas while addressing journalists in a Nairobi hotel.

“From the 100 employees that were on duty during this tragic event; we can confirm that four have unfortunately lost their lives and three are admitted to hospital and receiving treatment,” said Metaxas.

The 14 Riverside Complex and Dusit D2 hotel are currently closed until further notice.

Metaxas said that the hotel will give the necessary support to those affected by the tragedy.

The manager who was in India for a “promotional campaign” says that they did not receive any intel concerning the attack, as opposed to reports in sections of the media.

He divulged that the place is manned by two unarmed security teams, one for the 14 Riverside Drive and the other for Dusit D2 hotel. Other buildings have their own security teams, however unarmed .

He however remained mum on the type of meetings that were being held during the attack and whether they could have been the target.

Metaxas thanked and commended Kenyan security forces for the quick response and the professionalism they displayed while neutralising the attackers.

The security personnel are investigating the attack where so far 21 lives are reported to have been lost, with the final tally yet to be issued.

The police are still manning the premises. Business has gone back to normal at the surrounding premises.

Several arrests have been made in connection to the attack which happened on January 15.

