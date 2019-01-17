Gor Mahia striker Ephrem Guikan has apologized for “bad reaction” after being substituted during a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League match against Mt. Kenya United at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

The Ivorian, who has struggled for play-time at the club, was handed a rare starting berth by coach Hassan Oktay, but was substituted with legendary Dennis Oliech coming on a few minutes into the first half.

A visibly displeased Guikan did not go to the reserve bench as the norm but instead went straight to the dressing room in protest.

Later on in the night he posted on his Facebook page, apologizing for his action, which most fans who commented condemned.

“I come with this message, excuse me for my behavior tonight during the match. I admit to having bad reactions. I apologize to all the fans of Gor Mahia to all the team and to the coaching staff, I am really sorry.”

“I’ll be honest with you,” one fan by the name Wuod Ongare, commented, “You are losing fans trust in you…remember you made allegations about Kerr (Dylan)… Anyway good luck in your next activities,” he added.

“Substitution is inevitable in football, you ought not to have gone straight to the dressing room, unless you are red carded or given a match ban. Your behavior looked amateurish,” commented Hillary Mzazi.

Mtukufu Nyagilo on the other hand commented that only goals can be accepted as an apology.

Read: Magical Messi Proves He’s Still The Greatest Against Levante

“The only apology you can give us are goals, nothing more.”

Oliech went ahead to score from the spot as Gor Mahia registered their biggest win of the season with a 4-1 thumping of Mt. Kenya.

Ugandan forward Erisa Ssekisambu scored a hat-trick, his first in the Kenya’s topflight.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...