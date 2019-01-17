Tanzanian singer, Ali Kiba lost his father, Mzee Saleh Kiba on Thursday morning after being admitted at the Muhimbili Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he was receiving treatment.

Clouds FM shared the news confirming the death.

“Tanzia: Baba wa msanii AliKiba @officialalikiba (Mzee Saleh Kiba) Amefariki Dunia alfajiri ya leo katika Hospitali ya Taifa Muhimbili alipokuwa amelazwa. Taarifa Juu ya Mazishi zitatolewa baada ya ndugu kukaa kikao. Inna lillahi wainna ilayhi rraajiun. Pole sana kwa Familia ya King Kiba,” Clouds Media posted

His body has been preserved in the hospital’s mortuary awaiting way forward from the family.

Family speaker says that he will be buried at 4pm on Thursday, January 17 at his family home in Kariakoo.

He is survived by his wife and three children; sons Ali Kiba, Abdul Kiba and daughter, Zabibu Kiba.

