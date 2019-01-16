President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that the security operations at the Dusit D2 Complex is over and all the terrorists have been eliminated.

He also confirmed that 14 people had been killed and scores of people eliminated.

He said that although we are in mourning but Kenya had shown the world that they could neutralize the attackers.

President Uhuru stated that 700 people had been successfully evacuated from the buildings. The Head of State congratulated the security units for their rapid response to the incident.

He thanked the International community for their support during the Riverside attack. He said that he had chaired a National security council to ensure that any attack is deterred.

He assured every Kenyan and the visitors that they are safe in Kenya. He urged all Kenyans to be vigilante and report any suspicious activity that happens in their midst.

