kenya attack

Sports personalities have rallied behind Kenya, offering prayers and support following Tuesday’s terror attack at Dusit complex in Westlands, Nairobi.

Somali armed group, Al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack that has injured many and left others dead, according to reports.

Harambee Stars skipper and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama said “Praying for everyone affected by the Riverside Attack in Nairobi.”

His Taifa Stars (Tanzania) equal Mbwana Samatta who plays as a striker for Belgian side KRC Genk tweeted in Kiswahili, condemning the incident.

“Poleni Wanakenya, poleni waathirika na wote waliopotelewa sis sote tunalaani tukio hilo,” the former TP Mazembe player said.

Japan-based Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga said “My prayers goes out to all those affected by the Riverside attack. May the Lord give us strength during this trying times.”

President of Tanzania football giants Simba SC Mohammed Dewji, who late last year survived a kidnapping ordeal, stood with Kenyans.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims and survivors of this horrendous Nairobi Attack. Wishing all those injured a speedy recovery. May God keep you safe and protect you all.”

Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks Tweeted that “We pray for our country and all those affected at the Riverside attack. As a united people we shall overcome this attempts to spread fear amongst us. God guide and protect Kenya.”

