Six people have perished along the Nakuru -Dundori road after a vehicle they were traveling in collided with a trailer.

A witness said that the accident happened after the driver tried to negotiate a corner.

“The matatu hit the side of the oncoming trailer as both negotiated a sharp bend from opposite directions,” an onlooker said.

Read:7 Dead, 29 Injured In Horrid Eldoret-Nakuru Highway Accident

The matatu belonging to 3NTO Sacco was headed to Nakuru town from Dundori when it collided with the trailer which was heading in the opposite direction. The injured were rushed to Nakuru level 5 hospital.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...