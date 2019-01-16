The Inspector General Joseph Boinet of police has revealed that six more bodies have been recovered from the Dusit D2 hotel complex.

He also revealed that one police officer had succumbed to gunshot injuries while being treated. The IG revealed 16 Kenyans, one Briton, one American and three bodies of African decent had been recovered.

He said that 28 people were receiving treatment in various hospitals across Nairobi.

Boinet confirmed that five terrorists had been eliminated while two people believed to have facilitated the attack had also been arrested.

He cautioned Kenyans against posting unverified information on social media platforms. Earlier reports had placed the death toll at 14.

In a statement, Red Cross said that they received 94 cases of of missing persons, of which 44 have been accounted for.

“A total of 94 cases were reported missing as of 16th January 2019 at 1500hrs, 44 cases had been closed positively while 50 cases remain pending,” reads the statement in part.

Further 700 people are reported to have been evacuated from the complex, with four terrorists being felled by the bullet.

Despite the mission having been accomplished at the 14 Riverside Drive where the attack took place, the security is involved in a sting operation that has led to the arrest of two suspects.

A car with similar number plate to that used in the attack (KCN 340 E) was impounded in Kitengela with the owner being arrested.

