Police have closed off Guango estate in Rwaka after it emerged that the vehicle used in the Dusit D2 attack was spotted in the estate several times.

Neighbors revealed that the owner of the vehicle, KCN 340E, moved to the house in March last year and has been staying in house number E9.

Neighbors say that they are now living in fear as they did not expect to see one of their neighbors associated with the attack.

Witnesses say that they have seen him around as he always wears a T-Shirt and says hi to people.

They add that he had a wife but they have not seen any child around.

2 women have been arrested, after they were found in the house and firearms recovered.

He is said to be from Kiambu but converted to Islam and changed his name to Farouk.

Police have urged the public to stay away from the cordoned off areas.

