Gor Mahia registered their biggest win of the season, hammering Mt. Kenya United 4-1 in the Kenyan Premier League on Wednesday.

Ugandan import Erisa Ssekisambu was the toast of the evening for the coach Hassan Oktay’s charges, scoring his maiden hat-trick to announce his arrival on the KPL scene.

Legendary former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech was also on the mark for his second goal since his big return to the Kenya’s topflight in 15 years.

The victory sees the defending champions move to fourth place in the log standings on 13 points – four off leaders Mathare United.

Erisa, who previously played for Ugandan champions Vipers SC, opened the scoring with an easy tap in the 2nd minute.

Substitute Oliech doubled the lead after the first interval from the spot in the 62nd minute but another substitute and former K’Ogalo midfielder Moses Odhiambo pulled one back for Mt. Kenya.

Erisa grabbed his brace in the 77nd minute before completing his hat-trick two minutes into the added minutes for an emphatic 4-1 win.

Gor Mahia focus now shifts to the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs round match away to New Stars de Douala in Limbe – Cameroon on Sunday.

The first leg in Nairobi ended 2-1 in favor of Gor Mahia. An aggregate win will see them through to the group stage of the competition for the second time on the bounce.

