American CEO and Global Managing Director of I-DEV International, Jason Spindler, who had a company located at Metta, located at the Dusit D2 Complex sadly passed away during the attack which happened from Tuesday afternoon.

The Metta Africa Head of Community, memberships and operations Essie Mwikali confirmed that there had been 45 people at the space when the attack happened.

She says that all the people have been accounted for except Jason Spindler who unfortunately lost his life.

Jason’s family have confirmed that he was among the fire fighters during the 911 attack and survived it.

Nailab CEO Sam Gichuru eulogized Spindler as a strong player and supporter of the Kenyan Tech Ecosystem. We pray for God’s grace & comfort for the family and team at I-Dev.

Two other friends who were having lunch at the premises were also killed in the unfortunate incident. Feisal Ahmed Rashid and Abdalla Mohamed Dahir were at Secret Garden Restaurant near their office when the Riverside attack happened.

By 11 PM last night, 15 bodies had been taken to Chiromo Mortuary. 11 were Kenyan, one was American and one was British, the other two did not have identification cards on them.

