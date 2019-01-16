Football family in Kenya is mourning the passing on of ardent lover and supporter of the game James Oduor popularly known as Odu Cobra.

He lost his life in the Tuesday’s deadly terror attack at Riverside complex in Nairobi where he worked, close friends have confirmed.

“Fare thee well my friend. Your good spirit will live on in football. You did your part. We shall do ours and remember you,” Tweeted Football Kenya Federation president, Nick Mwendwa.

James sent a distress tweet at around the time the attacks begun 3 pm, trying to confirm from outside what was happening at Riverside.

His first tweet read, “What’s happening at 14 Riverside man. We’re trapped in our buildings.”

He then reported “Gunshots and non-stop explosions,” before adding that “Waaaah. What’s happening at 14 Riverside fam? Any news from out there?”

James loved and supported Kenyan football and was known to many whom he interacted with, including this writer, as an easy and jovial jovial.

“No one ever defended me the way you did @Oducobra, even when I was clearly on the wrong. Rest easy me bredda, that birthday playlist you were preparing yesterday before the attack, me ago buss it loud. You are my friend for life,” said football journalist Jeff Kinyanjui.

The father of one was the brainchild of “Wadau TV”, an online magazine show, which gave fans a voice.

FKF CEO, Robert Muthomi Tweeted, “Rest in Peace @Oducobra . Kenyan football is poorer without you. The cowards will not win.”

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...