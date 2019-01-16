The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has condemned the Tuesday’s terrorist attack at Riverside complex, Nairobi, Kenya which claimed dozens of lives.

The custodian of Kenyan football has also called on clubs, especially in the top two tier leagues, to stand in solidarity with the victims.

Somali-based terror group, Al Shabaab, claimed responsibility for the despicable and immoral act.

“Football Kenya Federation strongly condemns the heinous act that occurred on 14 Riverside Drive on Tuesday, January 15, 2019,” the FKF said in a statement.

Read: Dusit D2 Attack – Football Family Mourns Ardent Lover And Supporter ‘Odu Cobra’

“Moreover, we take this earliest opportunity to not only express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families but also wish all those who were injured in the attacks a quick recovery.

In light of the aforementioned and in the spirit of patriotism, FKF calls on all clubs, especially those participating in the two top tier leagues, to stand in solidarity with the Riverside Drive victims, by observing a minute of applause during their upcoming fixtures scheduled for this weekend January 20, 2019.”

A minute of applause was observed Wednesday evening during a Kenyan Premier League game involving Gor Mahia and Mt. Kenya United at the Kasarani Stadium.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...