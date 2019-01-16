Situation has been contained with all terrorists being neutralised at the Dusit D2 following a terrorist attack yesterday at around 3pm, the government has said.

According to sources, one of the Riverside terrorist used to stay in Guango Estate along Ruaka banana road, and used to drive the car used to execute the attack.

The neighbours called the cops after recognizing his car the KCN 340E on TV. ATPU have camped there since wee hours of the night.

Two women have been arrested inside the house and explosives already recovered from his house. The terrorist is from Kiambu who converted to Islam and changed his name to Faruk. His friends are well known and are being pursued for interrogation.

Security personnel suspect that there were four attackers.

Here are photos of the felled terrorists:-

