DCI Boss George Kinoti has confirmed that the two suspects have been arrested in connection to the Dusit D2 attack on 14 Riverside drive.

The suspects were arrested separately in Eastleigh and Ruaka where each of them resides, in connection with the Dusit D2 attack.

A house in Guango estate in Ruaka has been cordoned off after suspects are said to have resided in the place a few months prior to the attack.

Police were alerted on the Ruaka apartment by a neighbour who recognized the car that was used by the attackers.

The attacker had created a hole in the house where they had hidden an assortment of weapons in it.

Farouk, as he was identified, was from Kiambu and had converted to Islam hence changing his name.

He was living with his wife and neighbors say that he was friendly and would frequently say hi to people.

The couple did not have a child.

Other suspects were gunned down in the attack.

