Car used by Dusit D2 Hotel complex attackers was registered to a Cynkim Investment Company Limited on October 13, 2017.

This is according to NTSA motor vehicle records.

THREAD: One of the cars used on the attack was registered to Cynkim Investment Company Limited. #RiversideAttack pic.twitter.com/kr0gM7BoYZ — Robert (@RobertAlai) January 16, 2019

The terrorists who President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed are dead, used the Toyota Ractis KCN 340E as they opened fire at around 3 pm at the complex.

On December 15 the same car was taken to a branding company, 23 Marketing Concepts where a skull with a gas mask sticker was installed.

View this post on Instagram Swipe to see the results #vehiclebranding A post shared by 23 Marketing Concepts (@23marketingke) on Dec 15, 2018 at 10:15am PST

Reports indicate that the sticker was meant to hide dents on the rear bumper.

The car was taken to the branding company by one Ali Salim but the owner of the car has been identified as Daniel Mutongi.

The attack on the complex has been referred to as a coordinated attack and according to witness accounts, the attackers had surveyed the scene of incident severally in the past two weeks.

Mr Salim of phone number 0704 407153, Kahawa Tungu has learnt about a week ago posted a list of household items that he was trying to get rid of.

“We are moving out of Nairobi this week so it’s a quick sale. Prices slightly negotiable,” he said using Junior Red username.

Some of the items listed include a mattress, water dispenser, shoes, a tv stand just to mention a few.

@RobertAlai that number has a post on Facebook selling shoes and electronics by the account Junior Reid. Check this screenshot pic.twitter.com/mFrOYRq3Sn — Aggrey Sayi (@aggreysayi) January 16, 2019

Security operations were an hour ago completed and 14 people confirmed dead. 174 others were safely evacuated from the complex that houses offices, businesses and hotels.

President Uhuru Kenyatta moments ago assured Kenyans that all the terrorists were killed and the country secure.

