A bodyguard attached to a prominent cabinet secretary was arrested after losing his gun while off duty.

The bodyguard, name withheld works for Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri. He is said to have lost his Ceska pistol and 12 bullets.

He lost the government issued property on Monday while drinking at a joint in Nairobi’s Highrise area.

The officer only realized that he had lost his gun upon arriving at his home at the Uhuru SGB (security of government buildings) later that evening.

He has since been arrested and set to appear in court where he will face charges of failing to secure his weapon.

Read: Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui, Senator Kihika Differ Over Sh300 Million Project

Should an officer lose their gun or property issued to them by the state, then they will be prosecuted or required to pay for the item or property lost.

“Any inspector or subordinate officer who sells, pawns, loses by neglect, makes away with or willfully or negligently damages any arms, ammunition, accouterments, uniform or other articles of personal issue, or any vehicle or other property committed to his charge belonging to the Government or for which the Government is responsible, may…be ordered to make good either partially or wholly the value of such property or the amount of such loss or damage, as the case may be, and the amount of such value or of such loss or damage may be recovered by stoppage from his pay or from any other amount owing to him by the Government,” reads the Police Act in part.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...