Combative Instructor Inayat Kassam is one of the people who responded to distress calls to rescue Kenyans inside the Dusit D2 complex.

The trainer was seen at the incident saving Kenyans who had been trapped in the building after the attack. He could be seen escorting ladies and did not care about the blood stains on his shirt, his focus was saving as many lives as he could.

The licensed gun holder who was also at the Westgate attack and was responsible for personally coordinating a rescue mission into the besieged Westgate shopping centre during the 2013 terrorist attack.

Kenyans on twitter have praised him for his selflessness and willingness to help Kenyans in time s of need.

A definition of a true Neighbour. He saved lives during the Westgate attack & today he risked his life for others. May the selfless act of Kenyans like Inayat Kassam, inspire us all to go beyond our call of duty to serve God and country. pic.twitter.com/3hC4Yfhy3A — Laban-Cliff Onserio (@LabanCliff) January 15, 2019

Seeing his picture at different attacks saving lives shows Mr. Inayat Kassam devotion to protecting and love for fellow human. He is such a selfless citizen. He deserves a HSC! #RiversideAttack pic.twitter.com/j36xF4HeKq — Millie Abila (@Ms_mabila) January 16, 2019

Kassam has been practicing community policing for over 20 years and is the CEO of the Scorpio Group Limited.

