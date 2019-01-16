A car with duplicate number plate to that used in the Dusit D2 terrorist attack in 14 Riverside Drive has been impounded in Kitengela following intensified search for remaining terror suspects in the country.

The owner of the car who resides at Geojoska Apartments has also been arrested in the raid that involved officers from the Anti-Terror Unit.

Earlier on, DCI Boss George Kinoti confirmed that two suspects had been arrested in connection to the Dusit D2 attack on 14 Riverside drive.

The suspects were arrested separately in Eastleigh and Ruaka where each of them resides, in connection with the Dusit D2 attack.

A house in Guango estate in Ruaka has been cordoned off after suspects are said to have resided in the place a few months prior to the attack.

The attack has claimed 15 lives with four terrorists having been killed at the luxurious hotel.

