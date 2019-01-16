50 victims of the Dusit D2 deadly terror attack are still missing hours after the operation by a joint security team was concluded, the Kenya Red Cross Society has said.

In a statement, Red Cross says that they received 94 cases of of missing persons, of which 44 have been accounted for.

“A total of 94 cases were reported missing as of 16th January 2019 at 1500hrs, 44 cases had been closed positively while 50 cases remain pending,” reads the statement in part.

Speaking to Swich Tv, owned by the body, Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet said that they recorded a total of 30 injured persons following the attack that left 15 dead.

The injured were taken to MP Shah, Aga Khan, Avenue Park and Coptic hospitals, among others.

Further 700 people are reported to have been evacuated from the complex, with four terrorists being felled by the bullet.

Despite the mission having been accomplished at the 14 Riverside Drive where the attack took place, the security is involved in a sting operation that has led to the arrest of two suspects.

A car with similar number plate to that used in the attack (KCN 340 E) was impounded in Kitengela with the owner being arrested.

Here is the statement:-

