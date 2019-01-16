15 people have been confirmed dead, Chiromo Mortuary attendants have said.

According to reports, at least fifteen bodies have been received at the mortuary that is closest to the Dusit D2 Hotel that is still under attack.

Multi agency security personnel overnight evacuated at least 174 people even as the gunmen remain holed up on the seventh floor of the hotel.

There was heavy gunfire at around 6 am this morning, as the police close in on the armed criminals who are apparently at the complex gymnasium.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i last night said the police had successfully secured all the affected buildings and were mopping up the scene for evidence.

The area has been cordoned off and motorists advised to use alternative routes. Politicians especially have been asked by the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to stay away from the scene of incident.

