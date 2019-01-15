Village Market mall has temporarily closed as a security precaution after the Dusit D2 attack on 14 Riverside Drive.

The mall which is located in Gigiri approximately 10km from Dusit D2 issued a statement over their closure, stating that it is a security precaution; a standard protocal for their premises.

“We pray for the safety of all those affected by the situation at 14 Riverside, and for the first responders and security services on site,” their statement read in part.

Armed men attacked the Dusit complex on Tuesday afternoon, from around 3pm and launched explosives and gun attacks in the area.

Security response is still ongoing and the area has been cordoned off. Evacuation has been made and is still ongoing.

